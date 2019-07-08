To The Daily Sun,
In his letter of July 5 to this paper, Rep. Michael Sylvia claimed that I “defamed” him in my letter of July 2 regarding the Attorney General’s handling of the perjury investigation concerning Mr. Sylvia.
As a retired lawyer, I offer this advice to Mr. Sylvia: if you truly believe someone has defamed you, then sue. (A bit of cautionary advice: truth is a defense to libel and slander).
Ruth Larson
Alton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.