To The Daly Sun,
This Keene State student majoring in "Criminal Justice Psychology" continues to keeps her position after her foul month in DC representing you is one thing. That’s your choice, but to allow Senator Hassan to have her continue representing us should be another, and to have Ray Buckley condoning it is laughable but expected. Hey. I have worked very hard to stay independent and President Trump has made some real dumps as far as I’m concerned but the Dems have lost their minds! Really!
President Obama’s made some big dumps, come on, and Republicans jumped all over the place with both feet.
Okay, I have to be careful of a rant here, back to subject.
Dear Maggie: I wasn’t all that unhappy when you were elected. I thought you’d be pretty close to the middle. Wow, if you fail in just not being able to do the right thing here and can this student — like yesterday — you have failed N.H. people. ALL!
Bob Jones
Meredith
