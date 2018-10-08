To The Daily Sun,
Let's all work together! There's too much bickering between the two political parties. There's no reason that we can't work together.
As a Rotarian, I see people with different political views getting along and working together for the common good. This is a good example of Rotary's motto: "Service Above Self". If the Democrats and Republicans can work together to deal with the substance abuse problem, without raising taxes, everyone benefits. If we can focus on solutions and accept opposing views and remember that we all want what's best for the people of New Hampshire, we will all be better off.
I will do my best to listen to both sides of every issue. Even when I disagree, I will at least consider everything. Please vote for me for for Belknap County Representative, District 5.
George Feeney
Alton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.