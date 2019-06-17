To The Daily Sun,
Well, I have Always considered myself an independent and stated such for those that know me. I never get too excited politically because, honestly, does Washington change? Swamp or otherwise?
I do like Maggie cause she and her team is assisting me and others to do right by Captain Ike Camacho in seeing he receives the Medal Of Honor he was put in for and has not received because I and others believe even though Ike was the first Vietnam Vet to escape from a Vietnamese prison camp and was written up for the MOH, it would have to be said, maybe, he and others there were held by Cubans as well! He received a Silver Star and was upgraded to DSC and I was told by DOD award could not be updated twice. Seems I/we may have been lied to or mistake was made. If Ike does receive MOH the presentation will be at Hesky Park in Meredith.
Next, I have never been on a political team. Well, if Brig. General Donald Bolduc decides to run for the U.S. Senate as I heard over past few days, I want in. Finally. . . Faith, Trust, Truth, Responsibility and Accountability! Yes sir, all in one package. SALUTE! If he runs ... I wish to be a player, first time in my life.
Bob Jones
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.