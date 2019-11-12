To The Daily Sun,
The more we learn about conditions in California cities, the more I’m glad I don’t live there. Ruling elites who are not affected by the laws and policies they pass generally are immune to the huge rise in crimes, drugs, and homelessness affecting middle- and lower-class people. A narrative going around now is the poor are justified and free of committing a crime when they shoplift, smash and grab or burglarize because it’s all society’s fault. If we subscribe to that, then we must put the blame right where it belongs on those who create the societal environment. That would be the ruling socialist elites. But they do not feel the consequences of their actions, whereas the burden falls heavily on poor and working people.
This should probably make people think twice about Socialism as a viable form of government; after all, if it doesn’t work in “The Golden State,” why would it work here or anywhere? Matter of fact, it hasn’t worked anywhere. We have seen one failed Socialist nation after another for the past hundred years. None are fairer, none are better, and the surviving ones are held together at the point of the gun.
Taxes in California are the highest in the nation and they still can’t pay their bills or clean up their cities. Many of those who can are leaving, but millions can’t without losing everything they worked and dreamed of. At some point, California will be looking for the rest of the nation to bail them out without their elites taking any responsibility for their foolishness; but why should we?
That could happen if the current radical Democratic party leaders take power. That would effectively export that state’s disaster to the rest of us, spreading the misery, guaranteeing it would grow right here in our home towns.
Then again, how many citizens born, raised, and expecting the freedoms and rights our parents, grandparents, and Americans for generations expected, fought for and died for, will accept less, so self-entitled elites can live high and have power over us all? Will you?
Steve Earle
Gilford
