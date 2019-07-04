To The Daily Sun,
Regarding Mr. Wright’s question to the level of respect that he feels the president should get, what exactly does the moron-in-chief respect acting as president? From the moment he declared he was running he disrespected virtually everything and everybody that makes this country great.
Mr. Wright, would you talk or act like him with your spouse? Or allow your spouse to do it to you? Apparently, that method of human interaction is appealing to you — your concern is over a stupid political cartoon for a man who said he’d date his own daughter if they weren’t related, for crying out loud. If it was about a Democrat (pick whoever) you’d be chuckling in your Laz-E- Boy and passing it on to your friends.
Trump is a pathetic, narcissistic idiot who only won because of the Electoral College, not because people that live in the real world actually like him. He does not deserve respect just because he’s in the chair. If you want a paper that fawns all over him, get the Weirs Times and save yourself the stress of seeing or reading about someone picking on the poor slob. Like me.
For Mr. Rivers, we’re not living in the past and there are plenty of frugal people still living and voting in New Hampshire as Republican. I — and they — just don’t have the closed minds of the old timers. Perhaps a better idea is you moving to Massachusetts to make it more Republican?
Michael Sweet
Laconia
