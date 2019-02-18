To The Daily Sun,
When Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid utilized the “nuclear option” to get his way in the Senate, most reasonable people knew that this would come back to bite the Democrats where the sun don’t shine. And it has. The Republicans laughed; the Democrats claimed it was unfair. And so it goes.
Now President Trump is going to do what no other president in history has done — declare a state of emergency and bypass Congress by taking money from anywhere he can to fulfill on his border wall pledge.
I can’t wait.
This sets yet another ugly precedent in Washington and one must imagine how it will play out. Consider this: a Democratic president in 2021 when another mass shooting occurs. Innocent women and children killed yet again by some maniac with a gun. What does this new president do? Why she declares a state of emergency and implements radical new gun control which includes the confiscation of all semi-automatic rifles. Or, he/she implements a new national health care system by gutting other programs and making the ACA the way it should have been.
This isn’t how our government is supposed to work, but the idiots and power-hungry in Washington want to get their way — no matter the cost. Is this what you want? Because this is exactly what you’re going to get. Be forewarned. You know it. I know it. Nancy Pelosi knows it.
Hold on to your britches. The ride’s to get bumpy.
Alan Vervaeke
Gilford
