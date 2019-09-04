To The Daily Sun,
In response to Mr. Demakowsi’s letter, I don’t know Prof. Cracraft other than as a columnist in The Sun; however, what, and more importantly, how he writes about the current administration and its followers is right on. Why is it that Trump can spew the vile he does and all his followers think it’s “genuine” and “speaking for the little guy” — or better yet — America. Yeah, as a billionaire he’s really one of you and totally understands you, right? Yet when someone — myself included — says something that doesn’t agree with the Trumpies, we’re all just pawns of the “Dem led” fake-news machine.
Here are some facts for you. I’m a Republican, and Trump is ill suited for anything that involves truth, integrity, or character. Those who think if you don’t “respect the office” are just using that as an excuse for his boorish and stupid behavior. I work with members of his little cult everyday — and can tell you firsthand how some seemingly intelligent people truly think the Dems are deliberately trying to start a race war, totally ignore videos and newsreels that actually quote him talking trash, and in fact show ALL of the traits that Prof. Cracraft mentions. I live it. You have no problem with Trump and his cronies calling others names. Put on some big boy panties and deal with other other side speaking THEIR mind.
Michael Sweet
Laconia
