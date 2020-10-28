To The Daily Sun,
As District 9 State Representative, it has been my honor to serve the citizens of Belmont and Laconia for the last three years and hope to continue the privilege of serving our community with your support on November 3rd. I have worked hard to represent all constituents of Belmont and Laconia and I sincerely appreciate those who have reached out with input. My goal as a state representative has been to ensure the voices of those living and working in Belmont and Laconia are heard in Concord, regardless of party lines. I believe in common sense government and I encourage anyone who has questions about my legislative actions to reach out anytime by calling me at 603-387-5944.
I would also like to clear up some misinformation shared via a recent mailing regarding a state income tax. No such bill was moved to the house floor and I agree with the majority of my constituents and am opposed to a state income tax because I believe there are better ways to make up budget shortfalls. I have worked hard to help citizens both in and out of my district when they've contacted me about issues, and I look forward to continuing these conversations via phone, email or in person. If the voters of District 9 re-elect me as their representative, I will continue to serve all residents with an open mind and open dialogue.
While I vote on my own and for myself on November 3rd; as a State representative, I vote for YOU in Concord. I am proud to serve my constituents, not a political party. Thank you for your continued support-your vote counts!
Charlie St. Clair
Laconia
