To The Daily Sun,
I write to you today for two reason. One is to inform my constituents in Belknap 8 of the work I have accomplished for them in the past six years. At the county level I helped craft budgets that provided county services and minimized increased taxes, also known as a balanced budget. Working with the Gunstock Area Commissioners I sponsored HB 1442 to amend the enabling statute 399 to give the commission more transparency and flexibility to give finical stability to the county annually. At the state I have sponsored and cosponsored legislation that made government more accountable to the people. I have a 100% attendance in my committee and house sessions. My voting record has earned me many endorsements from organizations like NH Job Creation Alliance, NRA and many more. My ancestors were here when the NH Constitution was ratified and I take my oath of office very literally. When legislation comes before me the first thing I do is ask where in the constitution does it give me the authority to give the government more power over the people. The oath I took said to protect and defend the constitution not manipulate and rewrite it.
Secondly, I write in anticipation of how my opponent will attack my integrity just prior to the elections. One thing she tried in her 2018 campaign was to blame me for the devastation of families and communities. In this campaign 2020 she is trying to paint me as someone who is destroying our environment. She is pro choice and I am pro life. I have 16 years as a volunteer adult leader in the Boy Scouts of America program were we taught good stewardship of the planet. What ever she claims next, if you are concerned please contact me directly: my number is in the phone book. For the voters who support me I say thank you, for the voters that don't I say I will still work to represent you and defend your constitutional rights.
Raymond J. Howard Jr.
Alton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.