To The Daily Sun,
To Councilor Hamel:
I am a disabled retired firefighter who is also the son of a Boston firefighter who died in the line of duty in 1986. I am also a Massachusetts resident.
I find your remarks towards the firefighters of your area disrespectful and disgusting. You should be ashamed of yourself for the comments you made during that exchange. Your comments about firefighters walking on water and one firefighter who couldn't walk on water was reprehensible and was nothing more than a insult to the deceased firefighters family.
I am also a resident of Massachusetts who has visited and vacationed in New Hampshire , specifically the Lakes Region, for decades. I take pride in the fact that I consistently tip the waitstaff of your state 25-30 percent. I will be in the Lakes Region in August and I am prepared to withhold any tips and gratuities to your constituents unless you issue a public apology to the family of the deceased firefighter, to the area firefighters and to the residents of Massachusetts.
Sir, I would prefer a "Massachusetts" attitude over your hillbilly intellect any day. You are a horrible man, Mr. Hamel. You have no business being a council member and I would urge you to step down from your position.
Jim Connolly
Abington, Mass.
