To The Daily Sun,
I am writing to let your readers know that I am running for a seat in New Hampshire’s House of Representatives. I am running in District 2, representing the towns of Meredith and Gilford where I have lived and raised a family since 1996. I have been interested in running for public office for some time. However, having recently retired from my role as Executive Director of the Partnership for Public Health, I now have the time and energy to devote to this new area of community service.
My professional career spans nearly 30 years working for non-profits ranging from affordable housing, emergency planning and disaster recovery, children and adults with various disabilities and most recently public health. I am well-equipped with the relevant experience and knowledge to take an active role in state government to help build a better community for the Lakes Region and New Hampshire.
Today, with everything going on in the world and most importantly the Covid-19 pandemic, we are all nervous about what the future holds. While our main focus needs to be on conquering the virus and re-building healthy communities, we cannot forget the important issues that existed way before the coronavirus hit such as; strengthening the mental health system to provide better access to behavioral health and substance misuse prevention and treatment programs, decent wages for families, creation of new professional job opportunities, promoting advanced occupational opportunities and affordable housing to keep and attract young families looking for a beautiful place to raise their families. As one of the nation’s “oldest” states, we must also focus on providing better support for seniors who have made their lives here and wish to remain independent in their own homes for as long as possible.
So, as my campaign enters its 3rd month, I have to say that running a campaign is a lot of work - but I know it will be worth every minute when I become a voice for District 2 in Concord this January.
I am especially grateful to my volunteers (way too many to list) and those who have made donations, planted signs, addressed mailers and made phone calls. I would never be able to run this campaign without them.
Please vote for me, Shelley Carita on September 8th and again on November 3rd.
Thanks so much for your support!
Shelley Carita
Meredith
