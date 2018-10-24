To The Daily Sun,
I am writing in strong support of Harry Viens, a candidate for state representative for the towns of Center Harbor and New Hampton.
Harry is a common sense, fiscal conservative who believes in the power of people to control their lives and solve problems together, not the government.
Since 2015, Harry has served on the town of Center Harbor Board of Selectmen. It is that capacity that I know him especially well, as I have attended nearly every selectmen's meeting for the past three years. I am always impressed by his willingness to listen to all sides of every issue, to try and understand the perspectives of others and to consider all this when making decisions.
Harry has a proven track record bringing people together to solve problems, and in so doing, he has strengthened our community. The best example of this is the Snake River Bridge/Mosquito Bridge repair project being proposed by the N.H. Department of Transportation. Harry listened not only to the concerns of Center Harbor residents about this bridge project, but also to those of New Hampton. He was instrumental persuading the DOT to recognize and act on these local concerns, which led to a successful resolution for all parties.
Please join me in voting for Harry Viens as District 1 state representative. He will be a tireless advocate for both Center Harbor and New Hampton at our state Legislature.
Karen Ponton
Center Harbor
