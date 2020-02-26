To The Daily Sun,
As a candidate for a seat on the Board of Selectman, I humbly ask for your support. A resident and taxpayer of the town for 20 years, I also served as your elected Town Clerk-Tax Collector (TC-TC) for 15 years. I came to the Town in 1987 as the assistant to the TC-TC. Over the years, I worked my way up to deputy TC-TC and upon there being a vacancy was appointed by the Board of Selectmen as the TC-TC. I was successfully elected in 2005 for a three-year term and re-elected four more terms, until resigning in July 2019 to accept an appointment of the State of New Hampshire, Secretary of State, and confirmed by Governor and Council. I had the honor and distinct privilege to be appointed as the State Registrar and Director of Vital Records. It is a testament to my knowledge, work ethic and dedication to have received this honor. I now work directly for the Honorable William Gardner, Secretary of State, for the State of New Hampshire and continue to provide direct customer service on behalf of this great State.
While serving as our elected TC-TC, I served all of the residents, taxpayers and those passing through fairly and ethically by registering and titling vehicles and providing the extra service of issuing license plate and decals, issuing birth, death and marriage certificates and licenses and many, many other duties. Billing and collecting millions of dollars of tax revenue and sewer revenue. I worked directly with and for the taxpayers, meeting with them one-on-one to assist them in their time of need.
I have been providing excellent customer service to Gilford for over 30 years and have worked two jobs for many of those years. My son, Jason, is a graduate of GHS Class of 2005.
I was audited annually and provided all the required reports to the Town and State. I prepared and defended budgets and expenditures for the Department. Through my records management program, I received a moose plate grant and had the vision to upgrade shelving in the vault to safely house the history of the Town. While serving the Town, I brought online auto registrations, one-check processing, credit cards, drop box for payments and added extra office hours (Thursdays until 6 p.m.)to better serve you.
It is my dedication, integrity, honor, experience, vision for the future and fair and equitable service and representation to public that I offer you as the next Selectman of the Town of Gilford. I appreciate all the support inquiries for more political signs, however, I have a set budget for my campaign and I have reached my maximum spending. I am sticking to my budget plan because it is not the most signs that will win an election, it is the most voters that turn out and select you to represent them that will win an election!
I urge you to vote Denise Morrissette Gonyer for Selectman on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Denise Gonyer
Gilford
