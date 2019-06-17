To The Daily Sun,
Sadly, my wonderful mother passed away on June 9. She went in her sleep. The home she was in took great care of her. Both funeral homes were simply amazing to deal with. Their compassion and care with my mother, and our family, was just wonderful. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart.
I would also like to thank many friends, near and far, for their sympathy and words of love. My work place has been so gracious and kind to me over these past few weeks dealing with my mother, so thank you as well. It’s been hard — I won’t lie. I have great days and others not so great. But, I have memories of a wonderful woman who raised me with love and laughter and for that I’m eternally grateful.
Denise Williamson, thank you for your beautiful letter about your dad, as it was truly touching. He seemed like a great man and you were blessed to have him as your dad. I’m sorry for your loss and I understand the hole he left in your heart as well with his passing. My mother was both parents to my brother and I. I hope your dad is showing my mom the ropes in heaven as I type. It’s nice knowing that they are watching over us and that we will all meet again someday.
“The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is to love and be loved in return.” —Nature Boy
Denise C. Burke
Gilford
