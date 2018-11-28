To The The Daily Sun,
In response to a reader’s request for feedback regarding the delivery of mail — or lack of it — I’d like to add my issues to the growing list as well.
I will never claim to know exactly how the USPS works, but have had family work for them as deliverers, and a friend who works for the Royal Mail. They both work the same, and even on busy days they still get it right. We’ve had days with no mail, deliveries at 7 p.m., sometimes even twice in one day. This is the most consistent thing I can reasonably expect from our Post Office currently.
The most irritating? Having your neighbor deliver your mail to you, or vice versa, because the Post Office can’t get it right. Really, how hard is it when sorting mail to get the proper address in the same bundle? I can only make the assumption that they are apathetic and take no pride in their work, but are expected to deliver important documents, some that are time sensitive — that end up in someone else’s mailbox. It happened to me. I called them to complain and was not once asked for a call back number — I had to offer it — and never got a courtesy call back.
Don’t even get me started on them using my front lawn and flower beds as a short cut to reach my porch. There’s a perfectly good sidewalk to use, but apparently the half second they save by wearing a path through my lawn to deliver shoddy and incorrect service is far more important.
I have lost all confidence and trust in the local branch of the institution that I grew up believing — and seeing — that “neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their rounds”
Michael Sweet
Laconia
