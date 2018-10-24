To The Daily Sun,
If you vote in Gilford or Meredith, please vote for Harry Bean as our state representative.
As a 25 year resident of Gilford, I am a relative newcomer to Harry and his family, who have made their homestead in Gilford since the 1840s. I have known Harry for many years. Recently, I have had the distinct honor to have worked on the Gilford Budget Committee for three years with Harry, where I got a chance to know and appreciate his tenacious efforts to conserve the town of Gilford's tax dollars.
Harry is a fiscal conservative who has the keen ability to see and understand where tax dollars are being properly spent and where tax dollars are being wasted. Our Statehouse will benefit greatly with Harry's vision.
As a rental property owner, Harry knows what it's like to run a small business and all the long hours and pressures that it takes to succeed. He provides affordable housing for a great many people and understands their needs and issues. Harry provides this housing with great compassion, patience, and understanding.
I sincerely believe Harry Bean would properly represent the needs of Gilford and Meredith as our state representative. Please vote Harry Bean on Nov. 6 for state rep.
S. Peter Karagianis
Gilford
