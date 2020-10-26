To The Daily Sun,
Our Republic and State are very fragile. They can easily be eroded.
I revere our Constitution and Bill of Rights. The very first article in the Bill of Rights gives us freedom of religion, freedom of speech and freedom of the press. These rights are the very backbone of our Republic. Without them, our Republic is in jeopardy.
We have also been given the right to vote. This should not be a mindless thing governed by fear, spite and lies. It is a wonderful privilege. We need to look carefully at each candidate’s agenda. Please ask yourself if you truly know what each candidate is seeking to accomplish.
I have done my research and am going all in for Mike Bordes as our representative. Mike is against new taxes, pro law enforcement, pro Constitution as well as a big supporter of our second amendment rights.
I ask you to join me in voting for Mike Bordes this election day.
Joseph Healey
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.