To The Daily Sun,
I am a Republican. But the purpose if this letter is to endorse a Democrat, Ruth Larson, for state representative.
Ms. Larson has been an active and valuable member of the Gunstock Commission, the entity created to run Gunstock as a business. She worked with me and the other commissioners to make Gunstock a first-class resort and recreation area for the county. It not only serves the citizens of the county but brings a lot of revenue into the county.
The commission took over operation of the financially failing resort with a mandate to run it as a business. At the time, it was a ski area supported by county funds. Since then the commission and the staff have made it into an active and vibrant resort with winter and summer activities without using any tax funds. The resort not only supports itself but annually has provided significant funds to the county. She has been a part of the effort to carry out the long-term business plan for Gunstock and to prevent it from becoming the political football that her opponent wants to turn it into. She has fought against the efforts of her opponent to curtail Gunstocks operations, endanger its survival and to sell or lease it. She has been a valuable contribution member of the commission.
In working with Ms Larson and getting to know her, I found her political views centered around what needs to be done and how it should be done rather than being centered on a political philosophy or party dogma. She is not one who spends money lightly and is critical of expenditures. She is NO “tax and spend liberal” but also not someone who will cut taxes for the sake of cutting taxes without due consideration of the consequences. She will be careful with our money and strive to keep taxes in check. She is smart and dedicated, not a long-term politician. She is not only intelligent but she is also smart and practical. She will serve the citizens of New Hampshire well at the state level but , equally if not more importantly, she will serve the county well in protecting and growing Gunstock and providing a smart and moderate voice in the work of the Belknap County Delegation.
John Morganstern
Gilford
(1) comment
I love how she takes on Normy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.