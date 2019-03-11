To The Daily Sun,
I too endorse the re-election of Jon Pike for Belmont selectman. Many have written about his attributes and have given positive reasons for their support. I agree wholeheartedly. I admire his honest, straightforward attitude and his boldness when facing issues that come before him.
I would encourage all who vote in Belmont to vote for the best candidate for selectman: Jon Pike.
Ken Knowlton
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.