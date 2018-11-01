To The Daily Sun,
“We are crying for a vision, That all living things can share, And those who care, Are with us everywhere.” These words of the singer-songwriter Kate Wolf (Brother Warrior) have been haunting me of late as our country and our communities are pulled apart by difference and vitriol, and most devastatingly, violence.
Yes, we need a positive vision. Words matter. For many, many years Democrats have worked for us all to establish Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, to improve access to health and mental health care, and to support workers in their quest for fair wages and decent working conditions. We have supported civil rights of all kinds, whether striving for racial equality, women’s opportunities, religious freedom, LGBTQ rights, or care and education for those with disabilities. We support quality public education to ensure the widest access for all. Democrats are deeply concerned about our changing climate and what it will mean for our children if we do not address it in all ways possible, now. We believe that the best path to a stronger nation is through a peaceful relationship with the whole world, built through communication and diplomacy.
If any of this is a vision you can believe in, please check out the many fine Democratic candidates running in our state this year. In Gilmanton we are extraordinarily fortunate to have four amazing women running to work hard to uphold these values: Anne Grassie for state Senate, and Michelle Carter, Ruth Larson, and Betty Ann Abbott, all of whom can be our hardworking state reps with your votes. It is confusing due to crazy districting so that we share representation with neighboring towns. (Read your ballots carefully.)
Specifically, I have known Betty Ann Abbott of Gilmanton for many years. She will bring to the Statehouse personal past experience in the offices of selectman and Town Clerk here in Gilmanton and thus invaluable perspectives on the needs of towns. She has a passion for working to solve the opioid crisis, and brings business experience to the table as well. Above all, Betty Ann has incredible energy, the curiosity to investigate what she might not yet know, and dedication to listen to her constituents and be present for the difficult work of representing us.
Be sure to vote on November 6!
Anne Onion
Gilmanton
