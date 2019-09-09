To The Daily Sun,
Nancy Conlan wrote: "No wonder the courts are backed up. Waste taxpayer money on going after some poor guy at the corner of Parade Road and Rollercoaster Road in Laconia. Evidently the law has nothing better to do with their time."
So, true, I couldn't put it any better myself, so I quote her wise words. Leave this poor man alone. We absolutely love driving by and seeing his cool stuff, and have for years. He helps create character in our landscape rather than the same old condo or home you can drive by anyplace in the USA. We love this guy and his spirit. Leave him alone, Laconia. Live free or die. Let him live free of tyranny (defined as cruel, unreasonable, or arbitrary use of power or control). This truly is tyranny. I support him and his right to put this stuff on his own land.
Linda Heminway
Bristol
