To The Daily Sun,
Dear citizens of Franklin:
I am a candidate for the Franklin City Council in Ward 2. I am asking for your vote on Tuesday, October 2.
I am enthusiastically running for the Franklin City Council. Franklin is a city on the move. It is a city with the vision and enthusiasm to utilize the natural features of the three rivers to make her a crowning jewel in the great state of New Hampshire.
On Monday night, Choose Franklin and Franklin Savings Bank sponsored a candidate forum for the candidates for City Council and the School Board. It was very disappointing that among the extensive questions there was no mention of the tax cap — THE most important topic of city politics. Other than my strong support for and belief in the city’s citizen-mandated restriction on excessive increases in our property taxes, the subject was ignored.
Questions centered around more funding for the schools with declining enrollments and revitalizing the city. While revenue is important, I support eliminating redundant administration, inefficiency, and encourage consolidation within both city and school departments. Although needs must be addressed, we must be keenly aware of the limits of those with lower and fixed incomes so that all Franklin citizens have financial peace of mind.
The City Council and School Board must work together for common goals. Citizens of this great city elect us to provide the best education with efficiency and careful management. This is my focus as a city councilor. Ward 2 citizens, please vote for me on October 2.
Karen Testerman
Franklin
