To The Daily Sun,
Approaching my car in the Plymouth Wal-Mart lot earlier this afternoon (February 22), I noticed an unattended child in a car parked near mine. I did not attempt to see if the car was locked, but informed the Wal-Mart employee who was retrieving carriages of what I had observed. He confirmed my observation and immediately went to the store to report what we had seen.
While he was in the store, the young female parent of the child returned to the car and I told her what I’d done, and that I might have contacted police.
She was more than a little unhappy with my actions, and sharply so informed me, although she icily thanked me for my concern.
Automobiles, even those powered by electric motors, can catch fire. I have the hardware in my car to smash through any window to rescue an occupant. I will not hesitate to do so — ever, regardless of consequence to me.
Bill Carberry
Plymouth
