To The Daily Sun,
We all make mistakes. The most important thing about that is to admit when we have made one. Do not compound it by continuing to make the same mistake.
I and many others have made a mistake that we must now admit to and correct .
I refer to the Colonial restoration. I, along with other officials and the public were all on board with this project when we jump started the project by loaning $l.4 million to the BEDC to purchase the property and start the fundraising process to restore the theater.
It was our belief that this would help revitalize our downtown and bring economic prosperity to the area.
Unfortunately, after four years we have seen no reconstruction, a failure to raise the necessary funds, some unreliable progress reports from BEDC and many unanswered questions.
One question I would like answered is the financial report from BEDC on what income is and what has been expended.
The last time I saw a financial sheet I noted a $500,000 payment for Jack Dugan, developer, the man who has been directing the fund raising necessary for this project. I asked at the time if he was getting paid at present. I am still waiting and want to know if this man who has given false statements as to the status of financing is still in the budget for a half million dollars. Money, it seems that will be coming from you the taxpayers of Laconia if the city decides to fund more money.
In the original resolution dated June 29, 20l5 and passed, it states “…The City Council commits to these actions with determination that the financial obligations incurred won’t affect the amount needed to be collected in property taxes in any year to a point where the city’s property tax cap would need to be overridden.”
This is crucial. We are nearing the possibility of a tax cap override between more money for the Colonial, the parking garage, possible State School property costs, and I see signs of support for overriding the tax cap on the council.
From the answers to The Daily Sun’s question of the week, it would seem the public is not in favor of further funds by the city.
Government officials need to ask more questions, and not be afraid to admit to mistakes. I will be the first to admit that I made one and have been very disappointed with the continued lack of progress.
The city is already committed to $l.4 million plus committed to $2 to $3 million of public funds toward renovations and a seven year note. We recently voted for additional $900,000, and on it goes. There are those who will say we already have invested, and so should keep investing or lose two million already spent.
Lose another $5 million more is better than just $2 million?
You can reach your city councilors by sending email to citycouncil@laconianh.gov
Brenda Baer
Former City Councilor
