To The Daily Sun,
Is solving climate change on your to-do list for 2019? Want to make a difference, but not sure where to start? You are not alone. Saving the planet can be overwhelming.
That’s why I am starting a new Citizens’ Climate Lobby chapter here in the Lakes Region. I want to invite you to join me! To kickoff this new chapter, I’m hosting a free Climate Advocate Training Workshop in the Laconia Public Library on Saturday, Jan. 26 (9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.). The workshop will cover simple and effective actions everyday people can take to build political will to solve climate change. A light breakfast will be served.
2019 is THE year to get involved! Late last year, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act was introduced in both the U.S. House and Senate. This policy is effective (reducing America’s emissions by 40 percent within 12 years), good for people (improving health and saving lives), good for the economy (creating 2.1 million jobs within 10 years), bipartisan (the first cosponsored climate bill in a decade), and revenue neutral (fees collected on carbon emissions will be returned to American households). Let’s get this policy passed in 2019!
Why am I doing this? As a civil-environmental engineer, I am lucky to spend my work days helping clean up the environment. But climate change represents a far bigger environmental threat. I am also the mom of two elementary school kids. I'm terrified of the future they'll have if climate change continues on its current trajectory. That’s why I’m making 2019 the year I helped solve climate change. Will you join me?
Hope to see you on Saturday!
Aimee Ruiter
Gilmanton
(1) comment
I am with you! It is scary, but most only worry about themselves! When the lakes dry up and the animals die off then maybe a few will worry, I doubt it though.
