To The Daily Sun,
Dear Belmont voters:
As a fellow resident of this wonderful community, I feel it is time for a change in our local government. I am asking all the voters for their support to make this change.
Allow me to introduce myself. I am married with five wonderful children. I have resided in the Town of Belmont for the majority of my adult life. My children have attended or are attending the Belmont school system. I have over 26 years of public service and have served as a call member on the Belmont Fire Department. In my positions in public service, I served in an administrative role whereby I oversaw the department’s budget, controlled unnecessary spending and held my employees accountable. I also owned several successful businesses where I had over 40 employees I was responsible for. I managed the entire operation of each business to include hiring, training, budgeting, spending, purchasing, growth and development, all while holding my supervisors and employees accountable.
As a resident of this community, I have most of the same concerns each of you have expressed to me, which includes high property taxes, continuous increase in property taxes, unnecessary spending and lack of accountability or spending; lack of growth within the community to help offset property taxes; the opioid epidemic in our community; and management of our different departments within the community.
I am seeking a position on the Board of Selectmen to work with the residents, the other board members and each department head to address these issues, along with other concerns that have been brought to my attention.
If I am given the honor of serving the residence of the Town of Belmont as selectman, some of my goals will be to address the high property taxes by holding department heads accountable for their spending; to shop and compare prices prior to funding high-price items or projects; try to bring more business to town that will benefit the community and help with the tax base; and review properties that are currently owned by the town that can be disposed of to increase revenue to offset property taxes.
Also, to explore resources and funds that are available to the community to help battle the opioid crisis through educational programs, treatment programs; and enforcement.
To make the Town of Belmont a more desirable and affordable place for families to live by lower taxes; employment opportunities; community events/programs; the professional services provided by each of our departments, to include but not limited to police, fire, highway; parks and recreation; town hall staff; water and sewer; and school district and staff.
I look forward to working with all department heads, employees and residents to meet these goals and any concerns brought to the attention of the Board of Selectmen. I am in full support of all departments and the professional services they provide to the community.
On Tuesday, March 12 I am asking for your support and vote at the polls. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Belmont High School.
If you have any questions or concerns, I can be reached at trottierforselectman@gmail.com. Please send me an email with your question or concerns and I will respond in a timely manner.
Douglas R. Trottier
Belmont
