To The Daily Sun,
This past Sunday night, our new town moderator held a “meet the candidate” night. And what a night it was! In spite of dangerous road conditions, the moderator chose not to reschedule the event, which resulted in a low turnout. This was unfortunate as it discouraged many of our older residents from attending. I have to wonder if this was accidental or intentional, as a back-up date was available.
In any event, most of those that did attend came only to ask what I was going to do for them. Was I going to “give” them sidewalks and a new recreation center? Unfortunately, that’s not how it works. They must convince the majority of voters (in the case of the community center, two-thirds) at Town Meeting. I have only one vote, the same as each of them. So I will tell readers here what I am going to do for them:
If elected, I’ll attempt to maintain the wonderful character and quality of life here in Moultonborough, as well as the low taxes and great town services. That’s my “vision.” What I’m NOT going to do is sell the Lion’s Club to a developer, as suggested by Mr. Shipp! I could have moved to Gilford or Laconia if I wanted to see condos or apartment buildings.
Mr. Shipp also proposed wasting another $75,000 (on top of the previously-wasted $80,000 sidewalk study) on a “marketing” plan. Is that going to get Apple or Amazon to move here? Doubt it. Maybe he can tell us who he thinks will come. Won’t be Vutek. They left Meredith because they couldn’t get workers to move here.
So here’s the Chris Shipp plan: tax and spend, spend, spend. Sound familiar? It appears many of those who attended, including our PTA president, didn’t understand I’m running for the Selectboard, not the School Board. I am on the Advisory Budget Committee, which does vote on whether or not to recommend the school budget. In spite of a proposed $700,00 increase (total including new CBA contract), I did in fact vote to recommend the budget as I felt it was the right thing to do.
Not content with this answer, I was pressed if I was “happy” with it. Really? Combined with our $680,000 town increase, I’m doing cartwheels knowing the total budget is going up $1,400,000 this year. Again, really? However, our new superintendent asked that we give him a year to address rising costs and I feel he deserves that opportunity. And I believe he will do his best. I hope the School Board joins him in that effort. I’ll be very disappointed if we see another increase next year.
Back to the Selectboard position. As a Selectboard member, you’re expected to represent all residents equally, not just your supporters. I’ll do just that. I won’t call voters who disagree with me dummies or “the wrong” voters. I won’t continue to push for projects previously voted down. Before you give your vote to the current seat holder, I suggest you watch the archived Selectboard meeting videos over the past year, especially the January 17, 2019 meeting, discussing the recreation center. Does Mr. Shipp advocate for anything for the almost 50 percent of our older voters? No. Does he care about you? No. Did he listen to your preference of the Lion’s Club location over the Taylor property for the community center? No. In fact, at the January 17 Selectboard meeting, Mr. Shipp is on record as saying we haven’t even properly vetted the Taylor site, yet that’s where he wants the new building.
Return Mr. Shipp to the Selectboard and you’ll see more of this nonsense for the next three years. Rather than attempt to find compromise on the community center, such as the initial two-phased approach, he stubbornly offers essentially the same $6M project rejected three years ago. Why? He’s been on the board six years. Long enough in my opinion. I offer the voters an alternative and a smarter path forward. If the voters do chose me, I’ll work in the best interest of everyone and we’ll have an affordable community center (not a rec center) to be proud of. I respectfully ask for your vote on March 12.
Chuck McGee
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.