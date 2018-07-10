To The Daily Sun,
Happy 125th, Laconia! Kudos to the Celebrate Laconia team for putting together such a well-orchestrated day of events commemorating this city’s history and future! The souvenir booklet created for the event was beautifully-designed and the content was thoughtful and enriching. The pride and sense of community carried throughout the day was invigorating and is exactly what will lead Laconia to a future bright with innovation and celebration.
The hard-working volunteers that make up the board of directors for Celebrate Laconia have worked tirelessly over the last two years in an effort to honor our city and for that — I say, Thank you! I am proud to live and work in this community alongside such engaging and committed individuals. Thank you, Beth San Soucie, Jared Guilmett, Linda Heney, Alexandra Pelletier, Pam Clark, Becky Guyer, Chet Cilley and Tony Felch.
Jennifer Anderson
Laconia
