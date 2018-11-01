To The Daily Sun,
I am asking for the voters of Belmont and Laconia to consider re-electing me on Tuesday, Nov. 6 for District 9 State Representative.
During this past session in Concord, I made it a point to represent the residents of both Belmont and Laconia through constituent input and I will continue to do that. I am proud to have the support of both Democrats and Republicans alike because each know that I keep an open mind, regardless of party lines, and stand for my constituents. I look forward to having the honor and privilege to once again represent the people of Belmont and Laconia.
Rep. Charlie St. Clair
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.