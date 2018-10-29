To The Daily Sun,
I’m voting FOR Harry Viens.
For too many years, in too many elections, too many voters have cast their votes motivated by opposing a candidate. On Tuesday, November 6 I’ll be voting FOR Harry Viens, candidate for the vacant state House seat for Belknap 1 (New Hampton and Center Harbor).
I first got to know Harry as a fellow selectman in a neighboring community, six years ago. In that time I have worked closely with Harry on a number of issues important to our respective communities. Each time I have been impressed by Harry’s commitment to finding solutions. He listens carefully to all those that have input, asks probing questions and then focuses on bringing together the interested parties to create a local solution. The same measured and considered approach has been on display during his tenure on the Board of Directors at New Hampshire Electric Coop. Harry has been a tireless advocate for the members of the co-op and the Town of Center Harbor, he’ll be an effective voice in Concord for our communities.
Join me, November 6, in voting FOR a problem solver and put an end to the partisanship that has gridlocked Concord for too long.
Neil Irvine
New Hampton
