To The Daily Sun,
Robert Miller once again parades his ignorance and stupidity in front of God and everybody. He thinks that nonprofit, NRA, is in it for the money?
What about Violence Policy Center, and Bloomberg’s three front groups (Mayors Against Illegal Guns, Moms Demand Action, and Any Town)? They are for profit; I don’t hear him talking about the pay of those lawyers.
This elitist socialist tool claims to be a veteran?
So what? There are too many veterans around for that to mean anything. People like Lee Harvey Oswald, Charles Whitman, and Lt. Calley, not to mention it has nothing to do with the topic at hand. Consider that the majority of violent criminals and mass shooters are exactly the same type of self-righteous leftists. The idea that someone so ignorant and gullible claims to possess a gun makes me vaguely nervous and explains why I always carry concealed.
I’m the NRA, and I’m not giving up squat.
Thomas Bogan
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.