To The Daily Sun,
I want to thank all of the voters who came out on a very rainy day on November 6 and those who took the time to send in their absentee ballots to vote for the candidates of their choice. I also extend my gratitude to Steve Whalley for a well-run and hard fought campaign, he is truly a gentleman.
Thank you to the many campaign workers and volunteers who spent countless hours to get the vote out for their candidates. As the results showed again, every vote is critically important. I am honored to serve ALL constituents of Belmont and Laconia and look forward to hearing from you on any topics you would like to discuss. I can be reached at 603-387-5944 or via email at Charlie.StClair@leg.state.nh.us. Thank you.
Charlie St. Clair
District 9, N.H. State Representative
Belmont, Laconia
