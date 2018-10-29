To The Daily Sun,
I am thrilled to hear the refreshing news and happenings from Kevin Donovan, CEO at LRGHealthcare. On my third day on the job, I found myself sitting in the cafeteria at an employee forum, just blown away at the news of free health care to employees. I couldn't believe my ears. This is unheard of people! Then, In order to help with recruitment and retention, referral bonuses and raises too (for EVERY employee).
I was just waiting and watching the people around me listening for the other shoe to drop. I understood the hospital was struggling financially and there was a need for the funds to be utilized wisely, but I hung in there and took a risk to transition my 15-year nursing career from a stable health care system 30 minutes from here and I am happy I made the switch. It is going to be exciting to help elevate the health of the people of the Lakes Region community and watch as this health system blooms.
LRGH is an gem! I work with excellent doctors who really care and I am proud! The free health care and raise was an added bonus on top of the great people!
Jeanne Murphy
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.