To The Daily Sun,
As a non-politician and last-minute entrant in this year’s midterm race for the N.H. House of Representatives, Belknap-3 District, I know many voters in Laconia don’t know me. I hope to meet and talk with as many Laconians as I can in the coming weeks, but until then please consider this letter as a an introduction.
I am a son of New Hampshire, born in Nashua and raised in Center Harbor. I had my first job at George’s in Meredith, learned to ski at Gunstock, bought my LP records downtown Laconia at Greenlaw’s, and traded in my report card for tokens at Funspot. Working, playing, and living in the Lakes Region, I grew to love the character and beauty of the area and its people, a love that only became clearer after living in Florida for a decade after high school .
I am the middle child between two sisters. My older sister is a teacher in South Carolina, and my younger sister is a Special Olympics athlete and aspiring writer. My mother’s family story, like many others in N.H. is written across both sides of the Massachusetts border. My father’s side can be traced back through more than six generations of N.H. farmers and laborers.
A job peeling and slicing potatoes at George’s led to my first career in the restaurant business. I worked at the Woodshed, the Mills Falls Restaurant, and ended my hospitality career as assistant manager of a Checkers restaurant in Florida. For the last 20+ years I have worked for N.H.’s incumbent phone company, first doing installation and repair throughout the Lakes Region and more recently in an operations center for NYNEX, Bell Atlantic, Verizon, FairPoint, and now Consolidated Communications.
With the support of my employer, I earned an Associates in Telecommunications at Nashua Community College. I followed that up with a Bachelors in Information Technology from University of Phoenix, and a Masters of Information Assurance (security) from Norwich University in neighboring Vermont.
As an active member of my church, I make weekly deliveries of donated bread to the Liberty House for veterans and organize collection drives in support of charities caring for homeless N.H. families. I am also a member of a Star Wars costuming group who appear at charity fundraisers and visit hospitals to cheer up patients. In the past I have been a volunteer at Special Olympics events like the Winter Games in Waterville Valley. My involvement with charitable groups and witnessing the effect of their work and challenges strongly influenced me to run for office.
The part of New Hampshire’s character that I love the most, and which drew me back to the state, is its value of individual liberty. That value was exemplified by General Stark in his famous toast declaring that dying in pursuit of freedom is preferable to living without it — Live free or die. My goal in government would be to preserve that focus on individual freedom, including the right to life, right to self-defense and to carry firearms, right to privacy, and general freedom to live and work in a manner of one’s own choosing limited only where it infringes on another.
I will oppose any additional taxes and resist the increase of any tax or fee in favor of greater discipline in spending. N.H. has an advantage over its neighbors both for individual and business taxation, but that can only be fully brought to bear by a steady and assuring economic stance by the government that permits planning for the future. A strong and minimally restricted economy provides the best and easiest answers in improving quality of life for all New Hampshirites.
Please consider voting for me for N.H. state representative in the general election on November 6, or at least take this letter as a first step in a dialogue about what you think is important for the city of Laconia and the state of New Hampshire. Laconia has challenges and opportunities ahead such as the opioid crisis, development of the State School property, revitalization of the downtown area, and managing our schools to equip students for the future needs of our city, state, and country. With your vote, I will act as a supporter of liberty and voice for the city of Laconia.
Hans R. Larsson
Laconia
