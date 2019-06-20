To The Daily Sun,
I enjoy this paper. I have enjoyed mostly pictures submitted by locals. Today, June 20, picture submitted by David Cushing is so amazing. Had to look at it a few times to exactly see the "picture." Love the photography. Great job.
Ann T. Terizzi
Tilton
