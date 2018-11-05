To The Daily Sun,
We are facing difficult times just before election day. Hate on the rise. White supremacists march openly in the streets. Bomb threats cause fear. Saturday, gun violence in a place of worship. Last Wednesday, two black people fatally shot in Kentucky. Military troops sent to the southern border.
Your vote counts.
The Republican party has lost the basis for which I supported it years ago: integrity, respect for one another, a rational budget, respect for the environment, “do unto others as you would have others do unto you.”
Last week my sister and brother-in-law came for a week-long visit. They are southern conservative Christian Republicans. They do not support violence, hate, fear mongering, lies, destruction of the environment, or breaking treaties that we have signed with other countries. Whatever Democrats on the ballot stand for, my sister and brother-in-law do not view them as dangerous. My conservative brother-in-law says, “the Trumpian Republicans are dangerous for us and for our country.”
They will be voting for every Democrat on the ballot.
This year I will also vote for every Democrat on the ballot. I will vote for respect, humane actions, protection of the environment, and cooperation with countries who have been our allies over the years.
Use your vote.
Janet Simmon
Laconia
(1) comment
Great letter again!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.