To The Daily Sun,
After following the recent breaking news I wonder if the No. Main St. Laconia Democrats are going to invite Michael Avenatti back for another house party? Ralph Waldo Emerson once said of someone "the louder he spoke of his honor, the faster we counted our spoons." I would hope that whoever hosted the party did the same.
I wonder if these possessors of naivete are going to send money to his defense fund as it looks like he's going to the big house instead of the White House.
Another thought came to mind after the summary of the Mueller Report was released and that was whether or not Robert Joseph, Bernadette Loesch, Scott Cracraft, those who's last names begin with V and others who repeated the words of the fake news media — especially their darling, Rachel Maddow — have an appetite for crow in any form because they're going to be eating plenty of it. I will be happy to supply the napkins, not for the crow but for the tears they and Rachel are shedding.
Dave Schwotzer
Meredith
