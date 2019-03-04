To The Daily Sun,
I read in a recent letter that Gilford and the Gilford School District does not need to spend money on CPI because all of the buildings are relatively new. But the building at The Meadows is not new and is scheduled for retrofitting. There is also a longer term plan for a sports center within the existing school fields footprint. The overhaul of the high school locker rooms may approach $1 million, with asbestos mitigation costs. There is also a pending plan for us eventually to build a new Public Works facility. The town will eventually be finishing the partially completed Recycle/Transfer facility.
I am running for re-election to the Town of Gilford Budget Committee. At a recent public hearing I asked one of my opponents for Budget Com why I had not seen him at the last School Board meeting and whether he would be attending the next week’s meeting of the selectmen. They seemed not to understand my question as I suppose they are running for Budget Com.
In the last three years the Budget Com has worked diligently with the School Board and selectmen. Many issues that had previously generated rancor have IMO been resolved. The default budgets are now much more in line with that expected as per the legislation defining them. We just got through a whole year without any B/C member making incendiary remarks at public hearings. The selectman have started to recognize the pernicious effects of wage decompression. Offering $41K for an entry police officer is not cutting the mustard in filling three vacancies vs. the two highest paid employees in the department earning more than 2-1/2 times that.
Saving money would be great but all departments have wage de-compression issues working against that. Our obligations to the NHRS for employees continue to be garnished. Less than 20 percent of the annuitants continue to harvest more than 50 percent of the gross annual NHRS trust fund distributions. The average pension for the education industry employees is less than $30K. But the education industry is generating near 70 percent of the annual contributions. $5 billion in under funded liabilities at NHRS that only the taxpayers must absorb? N.H. towns will continue to face huge problems in meeting escalating total cost benefit packages to our public employees. All of these are challenges that must not only be met but also be ever more closely examined in the budgeting process.
The School Board has been able to find competent superintendents without the “Dr.” prefix. This saves the Gilford taxpayers nearly $20K annually, just in salary. Going forward it will continue to be the important business of the Budget Committee in recommending the continuations of balancing ever ongoing CPI costs against containing labor costs in order to sustain a near even tax rate. While valuations will rise it is expected that property tax increases can be mitigated by separating the wish lists from the immediate needs of the town, and funding reserve funds.
In the last three years I have had one of the best attendance records at the Budget Com meetings. To stay informed, I also attend other public meetings. You can learn everything you could ever want to know about agri-tourism in one 2-1/2 hour meeting of the Planning Board. In the 40 years of living in Gilford, I have seen every kind of shenanigans as is endemic in small town politics. Going forward, let’s work towards keeping things above board. I hope the voters of Gilford will re-elect me to the Budget Com, where I would expect to continue trying to provide equal and balanced representation to all of our citizens.
I am not against pay increases. I do oppose disproportionate gross dollar amounts of pay increases without increased participation in the cost of benefits. Why can’t we increase what we offer an entry level employee or teacher aid? Because their supervisor then needs a raise three times that in dollar amounts? I intend to continue doing the work and giving the amounts of time to this office, if you re-elect me.
Tim Sullivan
Gilford
