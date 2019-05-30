To The Daily Sun,
Leadership does not ooze up from the bottom, it trickles down from the top. A theme very much in evidence at Inter-Lakes School Auditorium Friday, May 24. Here, Social Studies eighth-grade teacher Haley Goodwin led the school’s seventh- and eighth-grade classes in an impactful and emotional tribute honoring fallen members of our Armed Forces.
From the very onset, students were at their best, beginning with Joey Doda’s warm welcome and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Riona Patten. Eden Hamel, Etta Wobber and Gus Kusch then stepped forward for a first-rate performance of “The Star Spangled Banner.” Chorus members followed with a heartfelt rendition of “America.”
Students Cam Smith, Sam Harbrook, Kalen Brunell and Haley Pimley took responsibility of introductory roles while Kate DeTolla, Hannah Coleman, Charlie Despres and Eden Hamel shared stirring readings from Poet John McCrae’s “In Flander’s Field.” Active in “behind-the-scene” roles were school staff members Tracey Bickford (pictures), Nick Connell (slides) and Jason Cornelissen (lighting and sound). All were superb in their assignments.
A brief film, narrated by President Ronald Reagan, honoring all Veterans was inspirational as it captured Iconic moments in our military history.
Highlighting the school’s Memorial event was guest speaker, John Martin, who spoke eloquently on the character and importance of each Armed Service branch. He emphasized how vital these branches are in keeping us safe and out of harm’s way. In his accompanying slide presentation, Martin’s final segment listed NH Veterans, since 2000, who never made it back home. This conveyed the costly and sad reality of war, particularly after he read aloud each of the deceased’s name, rank and hometown.
Fittingly, Olivia Richards then introduced Egan Towle and James Thomson who readied their trumpets for “Taps.” The respectful stillness and silence, seldom seen in Jr. High gatherings, was remarkable and praiseworthy. Both boys proceeded to lift their trumpets and play “Taps” flawlessly.
John Wayne once defined courage as being afraid to die and “saddling-up” anyway. Wayne’s words bring to mind the many young men and women so deserving of our praise because they too “saddle-up” when joining our Armed Services. They do so to protect us daily from losing freedoms penned into our constitution by the amazing collective brilliance of our forefathers.
Yes, Haley Goodwin, John Martin, and the other seventh- and eighth-grade teachers along with the overall seventh- and eighth-grade student body ought to be applauded for the “Grand Slam” they hit in making this year’s Memorial Day commemoration so moving, inspirational and educational.
Roland Jutras
Meredith
