To The Daily Sun,
THERE ARE CHILDREN IN CAGES. This debases us as human beings. It goes against every instinct to protect and honor the small and defenseless beings that will be here when we are gone one day.
This letter is not intended for those who agree with me, or who “like” my posts on Facebook. This letter is for those who argue, who steadfastly defend the increasingly horrific policies and procedures that are frighteningly becoming normal and routine. YOU KNOW THIS IS WRONG. You know it because you are a human being. You know it because you have your own children or grandchildren, or you know children, or you have worked with children. You know it goes against every human instinct to keep children in cages with no access to fresh air, good food, medical care, the comfort of their parents, or toothbrushes.
You wouldn’t treat an animal like that, much less a smaller version of yourself. You know that if those incarcerated in our prisons were treated like this, there would be a national uproar. If you are a veteran, this is NOT what you stand for. This is NOT what you fought for, or the America you defended.
THERE ARE CHILDREN IN CAGES. Think of your own children. Think about their eyes, wide with wonder as they explored the world around them and were protected and surrounded by your love. You know that the very thought of those children trapped and neglected in a cage makes you sick and hurts your very soul.
This has NOTHING to do with who you voted for, whether you voted Republican or Democrat. This has EVERYTHING to do with your very humanity, the very thing that makes you a sentient, thinking, feeling, being.
THERE ARE CHILDREN IN CAGES. This is not the country you are proud of. This is not what you honor when you look at the American flag. I know some of you. I know you because I went to your house when I was young and played with your own children. I know you because we used to be friends before the election. I know that you love children. I know that this is not something you are okay with, I know that this is not something that you would be able to stand in front of and look at with your own eyes and be able to justify it.
Please, please, take a step back and look at this with your HUMAN eyes and do something to make it stop. There are CHILDREN in CAGES.
Melanie Hodges
Sandwich
