To the Editor,
On Election Day the citizens of Alton, Barnstead and Gilmanton have a clear choice in voting for state representative. Ray Howard has done an excellent job, always voting as a Constitutional conservative. He knows that state government has constitutional limits and that individuals should control their own lives and not be burdened with over-reaching state regulations that hamper their freedoms.
His opponent, Ruth Larson is just the opposite. I moved to New Hampshire 40 years ago from New Jersey and I didn’t try to bring New Jersey with me. I admired the way New Hampshire citizens valued and protected their freedom and self reliance, free from government interference. These are the values that Ray Howard holds dear and it’s one of the reasons I chose this state to call home. While living in New Jersey as a young adult I saw a state income tax and a state sales tax come into being to solve the state’s fiscal problems. Of course they didn’t. As for Ruth Larson, I know a New Jersey liberal Democrat when I see one. Just look what they’ve done to the state of New Jersey. We don’t need anymore tax and spend politicians in our state dragging us down the road of socialism.
Please vote to reelect Ray Howard on Election Day and preserve the New Hampshire way of life.
Chris Wittmann
122 Frank C. Gilman Hwy.
Alton, N.H. 03809
