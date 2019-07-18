To The Daily Sun,
Wow, I made the front page news! It doesn’t seem to me to be that interesting of a story, but I’m not the editor. In any case, thanks for spelling my name correctly. I shouldn’t ascribe motives to The Laconia Daily Sun; perhaps I’ll be forgiven for wondering if they have an agenda.
Contrary to what some call a "hit piece," I actually receive many kind and sympathetic responses to this type of article. Since hitting the headlines almost a year ago, I’ve heard a wide range of stories from the people of Belmont. Most often, citizens come to me with their less than pleasant interactions with the town. It is unfortunate that they are not in a position to challenge the system. It is most unfortunate that they fear retribution.
The town and I differ on our views of the law. They live in the world of strict control of the citizenry. If you’re not in control, you’re out of control. They focus on ordinances and statutes, and there are plenty of them to which the people must comply. I’ll note that those statutes are chock full of exemptions and immunities providing protections for officers and employees of the municipal corporations.
In my view, we need to start at the beginning. We just celebrated our Declaration of Independence; and that document is the primary law of this country. Anything that came after that foundational document must build upon it and remain true to it. Such is the case of our Constitution, Part 1, Art. 2; “All men have certain natural, essential, and inherent rights — among which are, the enjoying and defending life and liberty; acquiring, possessing, and protecting, property; and, in a word, of seeking and obtaining happiness. Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by this state on account of race, creed, color, sex or national origin.” That clearly comes out of and builds upon the foundational Declaration of Independence. In that one simple fundamental law we see no need for governmental interference in my enjoyment of my rightly acquired property so long as my enjoyment does not infringe upon another’s equal rights.
I bought my property in 2011, and made it my domicile in 2012. I didn’t go looking for trouble, I just live modestly and tend to my garden. For some reason, with no complaints from my neighbors or any citizen, the town took an interest in my personal life and living conditions. They had knowledge of my domicile for five years and had nothing to say. What could possibly have inspired them to focus their attention on me after such a long time?
State Rep. Mike Sylvia
Belmont
