To The Daily Sun,
I have been asking around, and no one I’ve talked to believes that what Laconia needs is to grow. It came as no surprise the owner of a construction business assessed the best use for the former State School property, is development. If you want to live in a big city, Manchester and Nashua are south of here.
Few think building neighborhoods and having more people clogging up our already overly congested roadways is what’s best for Laconia. Where are these people going to work?
It would be better if an institution of higher learning or technology would take over the grounds. It would also be a perfect place for a rehabilitation center. Even returning it to a prison would be preferable; that was three shifts of work for people in the area. That’s what Laconia needs, good places for people to work, not just more homes.
I know Laconia City Council members are thinking, "more property taxes." If you need to destroy the character of a place to collect more tax dollars, you’re doing something wrong. One other thing, that’s beautiful, arable land. Massachusetts has more farms in operation now than they did 15 years ago because of the growing demand for locally grown, grass fed, organic food. Once you pour concrete and asphalt all over it, it’s ruined.
Audrey Goyette
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.