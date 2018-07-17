It has come to my attention that a tree company has been hired to begin cutting trees for the new emergency access road on the former Taylor property BEFORE this week's charrette. As this will significantly alter the physical appearance of the property, I have to question why there is such a rush to do this before the charrette. I would respectfully ask our selectboard to postpone this action until after our charrette.
Chuck McGee
Moultonborough
