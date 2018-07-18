I have heard some bad things about LRGH and I would like to say I have never had a bad experience at this hospital. I recently had lower back surgery and every single person, from front desk to nursing staff, was positively wonderful! I had the best care from beginning to end. I would also love to thank my amazing surgeon Dr. Lieberman for his god-given skills. I feel better than I have in many years and I am looking forward to my next surgery. Also, I would like to thank his office staff as well, they are very professional and extremely nice.
Thank ALL again so very much for the exceptional care and support each of you gave to me.
Denise C. Burke
Gilford
