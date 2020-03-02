To The Daily Sun,
To the residents of Gilmanton:
As I was evaluating whether to run or not to run for selectmen, I realized I needed to run to continue the progress we have made. It’s the residents of this town that has made it easier to push forward and do the job I was elected to do. Your support, encouragement, and love for our town made it possible to be a selectman. Without your support I would not have been able to run for office the second time.
This past year we have seen a change in the actual Town Hall building, in the morale of the personnel, as well as a greater ability to focus on the needs of the residents. This board has made it a priority to streamline and bring the employees pay in line with the other towns of similar size. We have seen the positive differences in the way town government operates by having a town administrator and town assessing clerk that have experience in their respective departments. The town operates more efficiently; more work is accomplished, and the system runs better in less time.
It is this reason I decided to run for one more term; to help continue our forward movement that has already been established. With the resignation of Michael Wilson in the near future, the board will lose his experience with construction, audiovisual and management. Although Mark and I have the experience as well, the three of us made a good team and were able to focus on the betterment of the town. I for one, will miss Mike.
With this in mind, and a lot of thought and personal searching, I believe I would serve the town well by running for selectman again and serving with Mark Warren. Our focus has always been to serve the town, employees and the residence of this great town. To cut cost, run a more efficient government and to ensure every department has the tools to support their goals.
Marshall Bishop
Gilmanton
