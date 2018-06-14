To The Daily Sun,
I received a phone call last week informing me that three of our incumbent state reps are not running and would I consider running. After thinking it over I decided on running. The only agenda I have is representing the people of the 2nd District, which is Meredith and Gilford — and listening to their input.
If elected I would like to serve on the Veterans and Fish and Game Committee's.
I am a 76 year old native from Meredith, I served in The Navy during the Viet Nam Conflict, from 1960-1964. I was a hospital corpsman. The first of the year I became a 50 year member of Post 33 American Legion from Meredith and I was a five-time commander of the Post, starting in the 70s.
If you want to contact me my email is: beponh@hotmail.com. And my home phone number is 603-279-4930.
I am forward to meeting the voters of Gilford and my hometown.
I will need help in this election and look forward to any advice and what issue's are on the voter's minds. Looking forward to hearing from the people I would be representing if elected.
L. Michael Hatch
Meredith
