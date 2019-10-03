To The Daily Sun,
Oh, it’s impeachment time again because you hate me. I can see the lying look in your eyes. I can tell by the way you hate me that it will not be long before it’s impeachment time.
I know you miss "Crooked Hillary" and that the economy has only made your hatred grow. Your hate for me keeps getting stronger wishing I will not live to be a hundred years old.
Oh, it’s impeachment time again because you hate me. Look at all the lies you say about me. I can tell Maxine, Nancy and Shifty hatred keeps your party going.
Now you hate the AG, Mueller, and Pompeo. Is there any one that you do not hate? As sure as the sun comes up tomorrow, it will be impeachment time again because you hate me.
Democrat’s hatred for President Trump is unprecedented. One letter suggested just impeach him, we will find a crime. The Democrat media machine hates President Trump. Democrats have no concern for the people, they just want to impeach. Hillary called him an illegitimate president. We, the people elected him, not her.
I am a veteran and have been called many names by the Democrats, like deplorable, racist, stupid, Walmart shopper, and a domestic terrorist. This is how Democrats feel about Trump voters.
I will continue to support President Trump. God bless President Trump.
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
