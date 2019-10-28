To The Daily Sun,
Last Monday, The Daily Sun held a mayoral debate at the middle school. It was well-attended by both sides and those who wished to hear from the candidates as to where they stood on several subjects.
Their opening statements were drastically different. Councilor Hosmer was positive and optimistic about Laconia and its future. He presented his positions clearly and fluently. Rep. Spanos on the other hand was very pessimistic and relied on divisive statements. Mr. Hosmer answered questions with great knowledge and spoke fluently on them. Mr. Spanos avoided answering some questions.
Unfortunately, there is no forum for the candidates running for the City Council, so the only means of getting our message out is here in The Daily Sun. Thanks must be given to The Sun for the opportunity to do so. You the readers will make your choice from what you read here.
I served for 12 years on the Council, until January 2018. I have missed being able to fight for my ward and the city. I missed questioning the reason for spending on different items and examining the information available to make the best decision I could.
During my service, every school in the city was renovated or built, all coming in under budget and on time. A new police station was built, as well as the new fire station. There was increased investment in our infrastructure, i.e. roads; Weirs Beach lighting and underground wiring; a new Weirs Park; LED lighting installed in the whole city; creation of the Downtown TIF District, which has financed many city projects, including $400,000 to the WOW trail; Lakeport and Weirs TIF Districts established and will shortly be producing many improvements. The River Walk was completed. Major restructuring of our health insurance program saved thousands of dollars.
Eligibility requirements for the elderly to receive exemptions in their tax bills were lowered. The veterans’ bonus on tax bills was opened to all veterans, replacing the bill that allowed for just certain war time periods.
I was able to obtain funds to renovate Wyatt Park. I won money for the hiring of an additional police officer to patrol the downtown area.
I don’t find much in the past two years that stands out. I find very little questioning or examination of issues. I find very little if any opposition to anything. There should be discussion, debate, and questions about everything.
The list of things to still be solved is growing and some of the unfinished business has been there for a long time.
Briefly, I have lived here over 60 years, raised four children, worked most of those years, mainly in the medical area, with 10 years as a department head at the Laconia Hospital, and for doctors and the Clinic. I also worked as a paralegal for an attorney. Started work as a 14-year-old and held many part-time jobs and at times held two jobs while rearing my family.
I will work as always for Ward 4, and all of the city of Laconia.
Brenda Baer, Ward 4
Laconia
